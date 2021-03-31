The Russian soldier, detained on March 30 in Rome on charges of espionage, will be expelled from Italy. This is reported by the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

The publication explains that since the soldier is an employee of the Russian embassy, ​​he has diplomatic immunity, which does not allow him to be taken into custody.

Earlier it became known that an officer of the Italian Navy and an employee of the Russian Embassy in Rome were detained in the Italian capital on charges of espionage. The arrest was made on March 30, when a captain of the Italian fleet handed over documents, which allegedly contained confidential data, to the Russian military in exchange for money. The names of the suspects were not released. The investigation suggests that the Italian officer could have gone on espionage in favor of Russia due to financial difficulties in the family.

Prior to this, a spy scandal broke out in Bulgaria. On March 19, the Bulgarian prosecutor’s office reported that six employees of the Bulgarian Defense Ministry and military intelligence were detained on suspicion of spying for Russia. On March 22, the court ruled to place all the accused in custody.