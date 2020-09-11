The Russian Nationwide Protection Management Heart reported that on Friday, a Russian MiG-31 fighter climbed to intercept a Norwegian Air Drive aircraft over the Barents Sea. TASS…

It’s famous that airspace management services detected an air goal over impartial waters approaching the border of the Russian Federation. The crew of the MiG-31 launched into the air came upon that it was a Falcon-20 digital warfare plane of the Norwegian Air Drive.

The overseas plane didn’t violate the state border. It rotated, and the Russian fighter safely returned to the house airfield.

We add that Norwegian planes have been additionally seen over the Barents Sea on Wednesday. They have been intercepted by MiG-29 fighters.

Earlier, Russian Protection Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that the variety of NATO reconnaissance plane flights close to Russian borders had grown by greater than 30% in comparison with 2019. He specified that the aviation of NATO nations makes common flights with imitation of the supply of missile strikes on the territory of Russia.