A Russian MiG-31 fighter intercepted a Norwegian reconnaissance aircraft over the Barents Sea. Reported by RIA News with reference to the National Center for Defense Management of Russia.

According to the center, after detecting an air target approaching the borders of Russia, the MiG-31 crew identified it as the Falcon-20 radio-technical reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force. After that, the Russian fighter escorted the reconnaissance aircraft over the water area of ​​the Barents Sea.

It is noted that soon the Norwegian plane turned away from the Russian border. There were no violations of the state border.

Earlier it was reported that NATO fighters flew hundreds of times to intercept Russian military aircraft in 2020. According to the North Atlantic Alliance, last year the air forces of the participating countries intercepted military aircraft more than 400 times as they approached NATO air borders in Europe.