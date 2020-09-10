The Russian Nationwide Protection Management Heart reported that Russian MiG-29 fighters on Wednesday intercepted an digital reconnaissance plane and a Norwegian Air Power patrol plane over the Barents Sea. RIA News.

It’s reported that airspace management amenities have detected two air targets over the impartial waters of the Barents Sea approaching the Russian border.

“To determine air targets and stop violations of the state border of the Russian Federation, two MiG-29 fighters had been taken into the air, the crews of which labeled them because the Falcon-20 digital reconnaissance and digital warfare plane and the Orion R-3C Orion base patrol plane. “, – specified within the middle.

Earlier it was reported that the Su-27 climbed to intercept international reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea. The footage captured from the fighter’s cockpit exhibits the airliner flying alongside the US Air Power RC-135 strategic reconnaissance plane and the Swedish Air Power’s Gulf Stream reconnaissance plane.