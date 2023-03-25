The crews of the Mi-35 and Mi-24 helicopters hit Ukrainian critical targets, which were discovered by reconnaissance using Orlan-30 drones in the Krasnoliman direction. This was announced by the head of the press center of the group “Center” Alexander Savchuk on Saturday, March 25.

“The crews of the Orlan-30 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the Center grouping of troops revealed critical enemy targets. After receiving intelligence data, the crews of the Mi-35 and Mi-24 helicopters used guided missiles during a sortie,” he said in an interview with TASS.

In December last year, the Russian Defense Ministry showed footage in which the crews of Mi-35 and Mi-28 multi-purpose attack helicopters of the army aviation of the Western Military District destroyed armored vehicles and military infrastructure facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) during a special operation. In addition to destroying enemy equipment, helicopters escort military columns.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense showed how the crews of Ka-52 attack helicopters destroyed strongholds and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the course of combat sorties, army aviation pilots launched unguided aircraft missiles at discovered fortified points and areas where enemy manpower was concentrated.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

