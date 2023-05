Sunday, May 7, 2023, 9:33 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

After the macabre spectacle offered last week in a video by the head of the Russian mercenaries of the Wagner Group, Evgueni Prigozhin, who, surrounded by the corpses of his men, insulted the military leadership in Moscow and announced that this Wednesday, the 10th, he would leave. ..

This content is exclusive for subscribers