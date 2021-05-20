Russian mercenaries stationed in the Central African Republic (CAR) to support government forces are involved in murder and rape. They were accused of this by VICE World News, which collected a number of evidence of Russian war crimes against the local population.

Thus, at least two residents of the capital of the CAR, Bangui, stated that they had been sexually abused by Russian mercenaries. According to one of them, they detained her on the street, suspecting that she had links with the rebels. They took the woman to a dilapidated house, where they kept her for several hours, threatening her with murder and forcing her to perform oral sex.

Another injured woman said she was also detained on charges of having links with opponents of government forces. Three white men took her outside Bangui and raped her. After that, the CAR military continued to rape the woman for several hours, then she was thrown out near the local stadium. At the same time, the victim admitted that in the place where she was subjected to violence, she was able to notice the piles of bodies of the killed people.

The publication also became aware of the involvement of Russians in the murder of a street vendor from the city of Bambari, where one of the mercenary bases is located. According to the brother of the murdered man, the mercenaries arrested the man, and then took him to their base, where they tortured him for three days – in particular, they cut off the merchant’s finger. After that, the victim complained about the actions of the Russians to the local authorities, and soon he was killed by rebels from the local armed group. At the same time, they told the man’s father that the Russian mercenaries paid them for it.

Earlier in May, RFI released a similar investigation based on eyewitness testimony and documents from a UN working group on the use of mercenaries. It was noted that the CAR troops and their Russian allies were involved in hundreds of cases of human rights and international humanitarian law violations, including 26 extrajudicial executions, five cases of rape, and 27 arbitrary arrests and imprisonment.

Russia in December 2020, at the request of the CAR authorities, sent 300 military instructors to the country. It was clarified that on the spot they would train the servicemen of the republic’s national army. At the same time, information appeared that Russian mercenaries began to help the CAR army – they were noticed 130 kilometers north-west of the republic’s capital, Bangui, along with mercenaries from Rwanda and representatives of the FACA.