The Russian megaproject for the construction of the M-12 highway on the Moscow-Kazan route has encountered difficulties. About this on Instagram wrote Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

“The work has started, but there are difficulties. Prices for building materials are rising, there is a shortage of labor, ”Khusnullin said.

At the same time, the official expressed confidence that the work will be able to be fully completed on time – in 2024.

The M-12 highway, which is planned to be extended to Yekaterinburg, is part of the Europe – Western China route. It also includes a toll road M-11 Moscow – St. Petersburg, two sections of the Central Ring Road and a highway bypassing Togliatti.