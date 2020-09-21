The drug for the treatment of coronavirus infection of Russian production “Areplivir” has arrived in pharmacies. This was announced on Monday, September 21, to the agency RIA News in the reference pharmacy organization “Stolichki”.

At the first stage, the medicine will reach the shelves of about ten thousand pharmacies. The retail price of Areplivir will be 12 320 rubles for 40 tablets.

Previously, experts explained the high cost of the drug by the increased demand for similar drugs around the world. However, they drew attention to the need to prove the effectiveness of the drug. According to Andrey Mladentsev, general director of the pharmaceutical company-developer Areplivir, Promomed, it is not yet possible to reduce the cost.

On September 18, it became known that the Ministry of Health of Russia decided to include the drug for coronavirus “Favipiravir” in the list of vital essential drugs. The drugs will be sold in pharmacies under the trade names Areplivir and Coronavir. The second is expected to be slightly cheaper – 11 550 rubles.