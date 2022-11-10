Russian media | The withdrawal from Kherson was tried to be explained as a responsible decision – a clumsy broadcast was seen on television

Russian authorities explained the withdrawal from Kherson with a humane attitude and strategic reorganization. According to Defense Minister Šoigu, “the lives of Russian soldiers always come first.”

Wednesday night it was reported that the Russian troops had withdrawn from the city of Kherson. The withdrawal order was given on Wednesday evening by the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu “special operation” commander By Sergei Surovikin based on the presentation.

In the western media, Russia’s withdrawal was reported to be a turning point for the war.

However, the withdrawal of Russian troops from the capital of the Kherson administrative region of the same name has been presented calmly and without major drama in the Russian state media. On Wednesday, they tried to present it as a responsible decision that saves the lives of both their own soldiers and civilians.

With the state ones was shown on television channels on Wednesday night the broadcast in which Surovikin presented the withdrawal to Defense Minister Šoigu. The appearance of the video was shared by Russian state media, among others Tass and Ria Novosti.

In front of a blurred map of Ukraine, Surovikin reports how the most sensible option for Russia would be to organize the defense of its forces along the coastline east of the Dnieper. Otherwise, the danger would be that Russian forces would be isolated on the other side of the river if Ukraine attacked the Kahovka dam.

Withdrawal would not only save soldiers’ lives but also free up military forces and equipment for other fronts, Surovikin continued.

However, the broadcast stated that despite the withdrawal, the Russian army is “successfully” repelling Ukrainian attacks in the Kherson region. According to Surovikin, Russia has lost 7-8 times fewer soldiers in Kherson than the opponent.

“As is well known, the attacking party suffers greater losses than the one in defensive positions. Here [Hersonin] in this case, our losses are 7-8 times smaller than the opponent’s. Above all, we think about the lives of all Russian soldiers,” Surovikin stated.

Šoigu nodded that he accepted Surovikin’s conclusions and stated that “the lives of Russian soldiers always come first.”

Russian news agency Tass told Thursday morning how the president of Turkey also Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called the withdrawal of Russian troops to the other side of the Dnieper a “positive decision”.

Putin was not seen on the broadcast commenting on the withdrawal.

Soldiers in addition, Surovik also took care of the civilians. According to him, Ukraine’s “random attacks” caused a “real danger to the civilian population”. He said that Ukraine is attacking hospitals, schools and evacuating civilians.

“All those willing in the Kherson region, i.e. more than 115,000 people, have left the war zone,” Surovikin said.

However, he warned that the evacuation could prove insufficient and lead to “significant civilian casualties” if Ukraine blew up the Kahovka hydroelectric plant and dam.

Ukraine, on the other hand, has accused Russia of forced transfers and planning an attack on the Kahovka hydroelectric power plant. Since the beginning of the war, Russia has been blamed for random attacks on the civilian population.

The of the Moscow Times by state television channels called the troop withdrawal a “regroupment” and hid from the public “the collapse of the Russian army in the Kherson region”. The state’s propagandists also remained silent or agreed to support the arguments for withdrawal.

For example, one of Russia’s main propagandists Vladimir Solovyov published by on his Telegram channel opinions supporting the decision to withdraw, such as that the withdrawal was pre-planned and the purpose was only to hold back the Ukrainian attack until “the largest possible number of civilians” have been taken to safety from the Ukrainian attack on the other side of the river.

The handling of the war situation in the Russian media is made more difficult by the Russian criminal law, which has tightened the freedom of speech of the media and private people even more since the start of the war.

A radio channel operating from Europe Eho wrote on Thursday morning on his Telegram channel, that many Russian journalists and bloggers who support the war of aggression also complain that they cannot comment on the decision of their country’s military forces to withdraw from the city of Kherson due to the Russian criminal law.

By commenting on the situation, they could violate the section of the Criminal Code on violating the country’s territorial integrity or defaming the country’s armed forces. Violation of either section can result in up to five years of imprisonment.