Izvestia showed a video of an attack on journalists at a seminar by coach Tliashinova

A correspondent and cameraman for the publication Izvestia was attacked at a seminar by VIP coach and blogger Inna Tliashinova. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 27, in Khimki.

According to the publication, journalist Natalia Grafchikova was preparing a special report on the instructions of the editors about the Russian blogosphere. The film crew went to the Inna Land event, which Tliashinova organized in a cottage near Moscow.

Security guards “threw media representatives out the door wearing only their socks”

According to Grafchikova, she and the operator introduced themselves as Izvestia journalists, she had a microphone in her hands, they took off their shoes, after which the correspondent began filming the seminar on her phone, as the operator’s camera fogged up.

At that moment, the guards ran up to her and threw her to the floor. Two more people attacked the operator. “Afterwards, Grafchikova was literally thrown out the door wearing only her socks, and the cameraman’s camera was broken and a flash drive was taken away,” the publication reports.

Then, on the street, Grafchikova was attacked by a security guard and two assistant coaches. One of the men began to insult the journalist, take away her phone, and then began to strangle her. Tliashinova’s assistants managed to take the phone from the correspondent. She felt sick from hitting her head, she asked to call the police and an ambulance, but the blogger’s team told her to wait until the footage was deleted from her phone. Journalists still managed to film and publish a video of the conflict.

Doctors suspect the journalist has a concussion

From the medical report from the emergency room, which was later published by the publication, it follows that Grafchikova received multiple abrasions and bruises of the arms and legs, a hematoma in the right frontotemporal region and bruises of the soft tissues of the head.

The journalist was also diagnosed with a suspected closed craniocerebral injury (CTBI) and a cerebral concussion (CMC). The ability to work is temporarily lost.

Law enforcement officers visited the scene

As Grafchikova said after visiting the investigation department, law enforcement officers visited the scene of the incident, but they were not allowed into the house. The organizers of the event cited the reason for the aggressive reaction to the film crew as a reluctance to attract unnecessary media attention.

They were afraid that after our story they would start digging into their income, they would start checking their taxation and various documents. Therefore, they did not want to be exposed in the media once again. But it turned out the opposite Natalia Grafchikova Izvestia journalist

According to her, the organizers of the seminar have already managed to delete all materials from the flash card and CCTV cameras on the territory of the house, and also refused to testify. According to the journalist, if they had calmly asked to leave the premises and let her put on her shoes, the incident would not have happened.

But they decided that they had the right to beat journalists, they had the right to grab me by the throat, call me different names, take away my equipment, spoil my personal belongings, throw me out into the street, kick me, strangle me. This is apparently absolutely normal for the organizers of the Inna Land festival. Natalia Grafchikova Izvestia journalist

Previously, coach Tliashinova already had problems with the tax authorities

Inna Tliashinova is a psychologist, author of the online project “Master of Analysis”. More than 48 thousand people are subscribed to her YouTube channel, but the last video was uploaded there 9 months ago. Her Telegram channel has 47 thousand subscribers. To her Instagram page (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is prohibited) More than 74 thousand users are subscribed.

Tliashinova claims that her technique helps people find their purpose, improve their health and achieve financial success. Among her clients, the blogger names singer Philip Kirkorov and music producer Yana Rudkovskaya.

At the same time, in May 2023, the Federal Tax Service (FTS) of Russia blocked Tliashinova’s accounts. The department suspended operations on the accounts of the blogger’s organization “Research Center of the Academy of Analysis Masters named after I. Tliashinova.” The reason for blocking the accounts was failure to submit a tax return.