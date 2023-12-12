Alexei Navalny was transported from correctional colony No. 6 in Melekhovo, Vladimir region. According to preliminary data, he was brought to Moscow to conduct investigative actions in a new criminal case. Baza reports it. Other sources confirm the information about the transfer, but report that Moscow may not be the final destination of the transfer. According to the law, Navalny could be transferred to a special regime colony – in an institution of exactly this type he will have to serve a 19-year prison sentence, to which the court sentenced him in August 2023 in the case of “extremism” .

Navalny had missed court hearings on his claims against the colony three times; and he had not been included in the meetings via video link. According to Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh, IK-6 employees initially explained the blogger's absence with electricity problems, but later explained to the lawyer that Navalny was no longer on the list of detainees of that prison.

According to Baza, Navalny was transferred to Moscow for further investigative actions on his account for “vandalism”: on December 1, the blogger himself announced that a criminal case had been opened against him under part 2 of the art. 214 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The second part provides for imprisonment of up to three years for “acts of vandalism by a group of people, as well as for reasons of political, ideological, racial, national or religious hatred or enmity”.