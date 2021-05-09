Russian Haas pilot Nikita Mazepin got down on one knee before the start of the Spanish Grand Prix race. This is reported by “Championship.com”.

This happened in the traditional construction of athletes. Earlier this season, the Russian did not use this gesture.

The race took place on Sunday, May 9 and ended with the victory of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Mazepin took the penultimate, 19th place.

In October last year, Hamilton was outraged by the actions of Russian racer Daniil Kvyat, who played for Alpha Tauri. Competitors have repeatedly held actions against racism. 15 minutes before the start of the race, the pilots got down on one knee. At the same time, Kvyat refused to take part in the action, saying that it was contrary to the Russian mentality.