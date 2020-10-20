Passengers of public transport can themselves push people out of the passenger compartment without masks. The mayor of Yekaterinburg, Alexander Vysokinsky, urged the Russians to do this on the air of E1.RU.

“It is possible and necessary [выгонять людей без масок из автобусов]… Everyone sees an increase in the number of cases. Everyone understands that this can lead to a new regime of restrictions, ”the politician said.

He noted that restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic affected all citizens: some had problems with money, others had changes in work and school. “Many people understand that limitations are not something to strive for. Therefore, we say that it is necessary to observe the mask regime, ”Vysokinsky added.

Earlier, psychologist Gelena Ivanova gave Russians advice on how to respond to aggressive “maskless”. According to her, in the event of a possible conflict, one should not respond as aggressively – it is better to explain to a person the importance of wearing a mask.