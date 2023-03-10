Izvestia: Russian marketplaces will be required to check sellers and the authenticity of goods

Marketplaces in Russia will be required to control the work of sellers and verify the authenticity of the goods that they allow on their sites before sales. This issue is already being discussed on the basis of the Public Council under Rospotrebnadzor. About this on Friday, March 10, they write “News”.

Until now, online platforms have not controlled their partners, so they can sell fake or illegal products. The Public Council believes that sellers can be checked, for example, using the “Honest Sign” marking system, which contains all the necessary information.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade believes that business itself should take on new responsibilities. As the department told the publication, the sites should not allow the sale of goods with violations, counterfeit goods. At the same time, the ministry noted, the largest marketplaces have already supported this idea.

The Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies (CRPT, labeling operator) emphasized that the initiative would not affect the cost of goods on marketplaces.

In 2022, Vladislav Zaslavsky, head of the Department for the Digital Marking of Goods and Legalization of Product Circulation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, called the Wildberries marketplace a counterfeit sales channel in Russia.

The site denied the sale of counterfeit products through its site, however, some manufacturers claimed that they found their products on the site, imported into Russia through parallel imports – without the permission of the copyright holders.