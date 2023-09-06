On the day that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken begins a two-day visit to Ukraine, at least 17 people died and another 32 were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the central market of Kostiantinivka, in the province of Donetsk, in the east of the country, reported this Wednesday (6) the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

“The enemy has reached the central market of Kostiatinivka, in the Donetsk region,” said the agency, citing as a source the Military Administration of this region partially occupied by Russia, through which the front line passes.

The massacre was condemned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who published a video alongside his message showing the moment of the attack and some of its devastating effects on the market.

“A normal market. Stores. A pharmacy. People who have done nothing wrong. Many injured. Unfortunately, the number of dead and wounded could increase”, wrote Zelensky, who criticized in his message those who “still try” to compromise with Russia. “It means turning a blind eye to this reality,” he added.

The Ukrainian president described this new lethal attack by Russian forces against the Ukrainian civilian population as “inhuman” and “perverse”.

Ahead of a meeting with Zelensky in Kiev, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Information from the American press points out that, after the meeting with the Ukrainian president, a new package of military and humanitarian aid of US$ 1 billion to Ukraine will be announced.

“We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it takes, not just to be successful on the counteroffensive, but in the longer term, to ensure that it has strong deterrence,” Blinken said.

The secretary’s visit is the first by a senior representative of the US government since the start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, launched in June and which has been criticized for its slow progress. (With EFE Agency)