“RV”: Marines defeated a convoy of equipment of the West during the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Zaporozhye front

A company of marines from Kaliningrad got in the way of a column of Western equipment and defeated it during the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Zaporozhye front. This is reported Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring”.

The Ukrainian military launched an offensive operation in the direction of Levadnoe on the flank of the Vremevsky salient. Soldiers of the 336th Marine Brigade of the Baltic Fleet were on the way of one of the columns.

Russian marines destroyed part of the enemy’s equipment with anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), the rest was finished off by army aviation.

