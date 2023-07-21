The growth of imports of special equipment to Russia has grown by 76 percent since the beginning of the year

For the first half of 2023, the supply of foreign special equipment to Russia increased by 76 percent in quantitative terms, informs “Kommersant” with reference to the data of the association of equipment manufacturers “Rosspetsmash”.

At the same time, the growth in sales of domestic products since the beginning of the year amounted to 21 percent, the sales volume increased to 37 billion rubles. The output of Russian equipment grew by 31 percent, to 44 billion rubles. Sales of excavators, pipe-laying cranes, skid steer loaders, rollers, loader cranes and front loaders increased in the first six months. Shipments of motor graders, backhoe loaders and caterpillar bulldozers also decreased.

The decrease in sales in a number of segments in Rosspetsmash is associated with an “aggressive” growth in imports. So, for the first six months, deliveries of truck cranes, graders, backhoe loaders and crawler excavators increased significantly. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the share of Russian products in the special equipment market in the first five months was only 16 percent.

The general director of Chetra, Vladimir Antonov, said that he was observing a massive import of cheap Chinese equipment to Russia. In January-May, the company increased sales of caterpillar industrial bulldozers by 10 percent. At the same time, the share of Chinese technology in the market during this time has almost doubled, increasing by 70 percent.

UMG SDM also stated that they were increasing production volumes, but drew attention to the growing competition with Chinese manufacturers. Dmitry Babansky from SBS Consulting said that Russia is seeing a recovery in sales of road construction and special equipment, while noting an “aggressive” increase in supplies by Chinese companies.

In order to curb competition from manufacturers from China, Rosspetsmash proposed to increase recycling fees, oblige domestic manufacturers to achieve targets for increasing output, and also localize foreign players in Russia, allowing no more than one or two foreign players to participate for each type of special equipment.

Previously, the recycling fee for dump trucks was asked to be increased by the Spetsavtoprom association. They also complained about competition from Chinese manufacturers. The Ministry of Industry and Trade responded to the appeal that they were ready to take measures to protect manufacturers if necessary.