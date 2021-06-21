ofMoritz Bletzinger shut down

The delta variant is of great concern in the corona pandemic. The manufacturer of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V claims that its vaccine will help.

Moscow – “Sputnik V * protects against all currently known variants of the coronavirus *,” says Alexander Ginzburg. He is the director of the Gamaleja Institute that produces the vaccine.

Corona: vaccination against Delta variant? Manufacturer states that Sputnik V helps

So it also helps against the threatening one Delta variant *, states the manufacturer. After the second dose, the protection is complete. The mutant is generally considered to be more resistant to vaccines *.

However, there is little trust in the Russian vaccine and the producers. The first registration in Russia had caused quite a stir in August last year. She came very early. Only then did the vaccine turn out to be unequivocally harmless. In April, Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer announced that he would buy 30 million cans. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder also wanted and still wants a delivery from Russia.

Sputnik V under suspicion: have side effects been concealed? Söder insists on EU approval

A little later, however, Sputnik V came under heavy suspicion. Have any possible side effects been masked? The European Medicines Agency started an audit. Approval in the EU is therefore still pending. Apparently there is a lack of data, which is why a decision by the authority is not expected until autumn. To the annoyance of Markus Söder *, who is in the Picture on sunday warned: “The vaccination motor must not stutter. It is not allowed to dawdle for purely ideological reasons. ”This is not the first time he has put pressure on.

Russia: does Sputnik V protect against Delta variant? Corona case numbers explode in Moscow

The highest increase in new infections every day is currently observed in Moscow. According to Mayor Sergej Sobyanin, around 90 percent of this can be traced back to the Delta variant.

A decision on Sputnik V has already been made in Brazil. Admission was denied. The regulatory authority had found active carrier viruses in the Russian vaccine *. Potential risks are not foreseeable, there is potential for the development of a modified adenovirus, said the head of the authority. *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.