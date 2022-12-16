Home page politics

Of: Andrew Apetz

Split

The war in Ukraine continues unchanged. Russia continued shelling in the Kherson region on Friday. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Power supply: Russia fires at Ukraine’s largest electricity supplier

Russia fires at Ukraine’s largest electricity supplier Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 7.45 p.m.: The Russian Federation is stepping up defense and protection of water supply facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea. This comes from the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on social networks on Friday evening. There it says: “The enemy continues to strengthen the line of defense on the border between the Kherson region and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.” Russia is also working particularly hard to protect the North Crimean Canal. “For this purpose, additional units of conscripts from the Krasnodar Territory were transferred there,” the General Staff report said.

Ukraine War News: Emergency Power Outages Across Ukraine

Update from Friday, December 16, 7:00 p.m.: On Friday morning, Russia launched one of the heaviest rocket attacks on Ukraine in weeks. Although more than 60 of the 76 missiles fired were intercepted, critical infrastructure was hit, including several power substations. The situation is extremely delicate. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal speaks of a “serious bottleneck in the country’s power grid”. There are also “emergency power outages almost all over the country.”

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

“They set a goal to leave Ukrainians without light, water and heat,” Shmyhal said on Friday. According to initial estimates by the power grid operator Ukrenergo, it could take much longer to restore the power grid than after previous attacks. It is currently a priority to maintain the power supply in critical infrastructure facilities such as hospitals or water supply systems. After the Russian attack on Friday morning, the provider declared a state of emergency.

News about the Ukraine war: renewed attacks on Cherson

First report from Friday, December 16, 6:20 p.m.: Kyiv – On the 296th day of the war, the Russian army continues its relentless attacks in the Cherson region. Like the news channel CNN reported, southern parts of the capital of the same name were under artillery and rocket fire. Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office said the attack early on Friday morning (December 16) set fire to several apartments in a multi-storey building.

Ukrainian soldiers stand near a front line in Donetsk. (Archive photo) © Roman Chop/dpa

The shelling comes at the end of a week of sustained Russian attacks on the city and surrounding areas. According to Yaroslav Yanushevich, head of the military administration of the Kherson region, “critical infrastructure, residential buildings, public transport, medical facilities and distribution points for humanitarian aid” were hit. A total of four people were killed. Cherson was liberated in November by a counteroffensive by Ukraine. Since then, the region has been struggling to restore basic services.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia fires on energy supplies

Not only in Cherson does Ukraine fear for its supply system. As Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK announced in a press release on Friday, nine generation plants were damaged after a rocket attack on the morning of December 16. Large parts of the north, south and center of the country are affected.

The destruction of the energy supply is a strategic goal of Russia in the Ukraine war. “From September to December, 20 Russian terrorist attacks were carried out on DTEK power plants. Twenty-four power technicians were injured and three killed. There were also victims among the rescue workers and employees of subcontractors,” the company summarized in its press release. (aa)