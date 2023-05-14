In Chuvashia, the court declared insane a man who beat his wife to death during a quarrel

In the Chuvash Republic, a court declared insane a 58-year-old resident of the village of Staroe Aktashevo, who had beaten his wife to death. On Sunday, May 14, Lente.ru was informed by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The man was found guilty under Part 4 of Article 111 (“Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, negligently resulting in the death of the victim”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and decided to send him for compulsory medical treatment.

The investigation and the court established that on the afternoon of November 18, 2022, a conflict broke out between the defendant and his 65-year-old cohabitant on the veranda of the house, during which the man inflicted numerous blows and kicks on the head and body of the victim. The pensioner died at the scene from her injuries. A forensic psychiatric examination showed that at the time of the incident, the person involved could not be responsible for his actions.

