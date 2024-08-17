Muscovite wants to collect $350,000 in debt from girl who sued him for her dog and hair dryer

The ex-boyfriend of a Muscovite who took away his Dyson hair dryer, hair ties and dog through the courts plans to return the $350,000 he and his friend gave her as a debt. This has become known RIA Novosti.

According to the man, he transferred a large sum of money to his ex-partner and her daughter to buy cars – now they do not want to return either the money or the cars. A criminal case has been opened against the women.

In addition, as the Muscovite specifies, not all the things that his former partner asked to return through the court were bought with her money. Some of the property is the things of the tenants who lived in the apartment before her.

The woman filed a police report in August 2023 and reported that her ex-partner was illegally holding her property in his apartment. The security forces refused to open a criminal case – then the woman went to court, which in August 2024 ordered the man to return her things.