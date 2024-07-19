A man from Ufa transported a washing machine on an electric scooter

A man from Ufa (name and surname unknown) transported a washing machine on an electric scooter and was caught on video. The corresponding post is published by Telegram– channel “Videodozor”.

The posted video shows a Russian riding while sitting on a washing machine, which is placed on the aforementioned vehicle. At the same time, a wire is dragged along the ground behind the structure. It is specified that the direction in which the hero of the video was moving is unknown.

