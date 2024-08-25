In Moscow, a man threw his wife and child out of a window of an apartment on the 16th floor

In Moscow, a man threw his wife and child out of a window of an apartment on the 16th floor. This is reported by Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to the channel, this happened in the residential complex “Lefortovo Park” on Krasnokazarmennaya Street in Moscow. After the incident, the man himself remained standing in the window, throwing things out onto the street.

There are police officers working on the scene now. They are getting ready to storm the apartment.