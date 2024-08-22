A case has been opened against a resident of Krasnoyarsk Krai who tore down posters about the service

In Krasnoyarsk Krai, investigators have opened a criminal case against a local resident who tore down 13 posters calling for military service. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The case was opened under Article 280.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Committing public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the Armed Forces of Russia”). The man faces up to seven years in prison. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is currently being decided.

According to investigators, the man destroyed 13 propaganda posters in public places in Zheleznogorsk calling for military service under contract in the Russian Armed Forces. The department specified that the posters depicted the symbols of the Russian Armed Forces in the form of a military heraldic sign and emblem, as well as the country’s national flag and St. George’s ribbon. With his actions, the man caused damage to the Zheleznogorsk administration in the amount of 30 thousand rubles.

Earlier it was reported that in Vologda a court would consider the case of a 47-year-old local resident who negatively commented on posts about a special military operation.