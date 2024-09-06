In Kursk region, a couple is looking for elderly parents from the village of Snagost

A married couple from the Kursk region are looking for their elderly parents from the village of Snagost in the border area. This was reported by the couple’s friend Vladimir, his words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

“They live in the village of Snagost. On August 10, they last contacted us and said they were going to a farm to take cover from the shelling,” the man said.

According to him, there is also no information about what happened to his own parents’ house. His friend’s wife’s sister lived there – she managed to escape, as she and her family went to the sea that day.

Earlier, Sudzha resident Tamila Shepil told about the actions of the Russian military on the first day of the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. On the night of August 6, she heard a loud explosion, and then, together with her daughter, she grabbed her grandchildren and hid in the basement. Thanks to the actions of the Russian military, the residents of Sudzha were able to evacuate on the first day of the offensive.

The fighting in the Kursk region has been going on for more than four weeks. The region has declared a counter-terrorist operation and a state of emergency. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that due to the fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Kursk region, their positions in key areas of the special operation have weakened. The enemy, according to the president, is suffering heavy losses, which is why the front may collapse in several directions.