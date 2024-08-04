A patient at the Etalon clinic suffered brain damage during a forehead correction operation

Surgeons at the Moscow clinic “Etalon” damaged a Russian man’s brain during plastic surgery. This reports Telegram channel Mash.

According to the source, a 29-year-old resident of the Leningrad Region went to the clinic to correct the shape of his forehead. However, during the operation, the surgeon made a mistake and damaged the patient’s brain membrane.

The clinic administration called an ambulance. The man was urgently hospitalized and during the examination they found a penetrating craniocerebral injury, hemorrhage and moderate brain contusion. He is now in the intensive care unit and may remain disabled.

Prosecutor’s investigators are working at the Etalon clinic. It has been established that the operation was carried out by a freelance employee.

