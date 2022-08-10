Near Vladimir, a 31-year-old man stabbed his parents and set fire to the house

In the Vladimir region, a court placed a 31-year-old resident of the Nizhny Novgorod region in a pre-trial detention center for the murder of his parents. On Wednesday, August 10, Lente.ru was informed by the press service of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the agency, on the evening of August 6, a man quarreled with his mother and father and stabbed them several times, causing fatal wounds. He then set fire to the house and fled.

Law enforcement officers opened a criminal case under paragraph “a” of part 2 of Article 105 (“Murder”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and detained the defendant.

