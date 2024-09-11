Russian Man Completes Kayaking Journey After 118 Days

Alexander Shishkov from the village of Kurlovo in the Vladimir region sailed 3,600 kilometers in a kayak. About this reports “Volgograd News”.

The traveler began his journey in May 2024 at the source of the Volga and ended at the Caspian Sea.

“I have thought many times that this journey is a real challenge for me. To go through the entire Volga in one season? Yes, that’s something! I have not found a single example of a Russian going through this entire route at once,” Shishkov said.

In total, the man spent 118 days on the water. At the Caspian Sea, he was met by a company that offered him dinner and a place to stay. Shishkov handed over his kayak to a transport company and began preparing to return home.