Investigative Committee: in Primorye, a local resident shot dead an adult son because of business, a case was opened

In Primorsky Krai, a local resident shot and killed his adult son due to business disagreements. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

According to the agency, on February 14, the body of a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest was found in the courtyard of a house in the village of Novostroyka. Investigators found that the father of the deceased was involved in the crime. He was detained, the issue of electing him a preventive measure in the form of detention is being decided.

A criminal case was initiated against the detainee under article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”).

According to investigators, disagreements arose between the son and father regarding the family business, as a result, the father grabbed a gun and shot twice at a relative. He died on the spot.

Earlier it was reported that the court sentenced a 27-year-old resident of Chita to 15 years in prison for the murder of an 82-year-old grandmother. They lived together in the village of Kaidalovo. In December 2021, on the basis of personal hostility, a man beat an elderly relative who was in a helpless state and strangled her. He told investigators that he wanted to save his grandmother from suffering, but the evidence collected disproved his version.