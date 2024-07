In Kursk, a father set his nine-year-old son on fire because of his little prank

In Kursk, a 38-year-old local resident doused his nine-year-old son’s buttocks with alcohol and set him on fire because of the child’s little prank. This was reported by the Baza publication in its Telegram-channel.

On the evening of July 5, the boy was playing with a candle at home and accidentally set some spilled alcohol on fire. His one-year-old sister was next to the child and was burned as a result of the incident. The parents entered the room and quickly put out the fire. The victim’s father got angry and punished the child in this way.

The children were hospitalized, their condition is stable. The father of the family was detained.

