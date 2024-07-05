In Amur, a man who tortured his mother and hit a local police officer was sentenced to five years

In the Amur Region, a court sentenced a local resident who tortured his mother and hit a police officer to five years and one month in prison. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

The Russian citizen was found guilty under paragraph “g” of Part 2 of Article 117 (“Causing physical and mental suffering by systematic beatings and other violent actions committed against a person who is known to the perpetrator to be in a helpless state and otherwise dependent on the perpetrator”), Article 319 (“Public insult to a government official in the performance of his official duties”) and Part 1 of Article 318 (“Use of violence that is not dangerous to life and health, and the threat of using violence against a government official in connection with the performance of his official duties”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He will serve his sentence in a strict regime penal colony.

According to the department, in January, the drunk suspect regularly beat his mother, with whom he lived together. In addition, on January 31, he publicly insulted and hit a district police officer who arrived in response to a call about the beating of the victim.

