Near Irkutsk, a man was sentenced to 5 years for raping a stranger 22 years ago

In the Irkutsk region, a court sentenced a 43-year-old man to five years in prison for raping a girl 22 years ago. This was reported to Lente.ru in the regional prosecutor’s office.

The man was found guilty under paragraph “e” of part 2 of Article 131 (“Rape”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He will serve his sentence in a penal colony.

According to the department, in March 2001, in Usolye-Sibirsky, two young men met a stranger. They attacked her, forced her into the apartment and abused the victim. One of the defendants was immediately arrested. He was condemned. However, the second rapist fled and was put on the wanted list.

In 2022, police and investigators located and detained him.