In Saratov, a man who hit a doctor with his head on the floor was sentenced to compulsory labor

In Saratov, a 45-year-old man was sentenced for attacking a doctor. On Wednesday, April 19, Lente.ru was informed by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

The Russian was found guilty under paragraphs “a, d” of part 2 of article 115 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Intentional infliction of minor bodily harm out of hooligan motives, against a person in connection with the performance by this person of official activities”). He will also have to pay 30 thousand rubles to the victim.

According to the agency, on the evening of February 13, the person involved was in the emergency department of a medical institution. There, he hit the door leading to the reception room with his shoulder, causing the employee to fall to the floor and hit her head on the tiled floor.

