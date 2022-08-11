In Tyumen, the court gave 8.5 years to a 32-year-old gang member for extorting money from prostitutes

The Tyumen Regional Court sentenced 32-year-old Rustam Dusanov to 8.5 years in prison for participation in a criminal community, banditry and extortion. This was reported to Lente.ru in the joint press service of the courts of the Tyumen region.

The man will serve his sentence in a strict regime colony. The court also imposed a fine of 30,000 rubles on the Russian citizen. Dusanov fully admitted his guilt and entered into a pre-trial cooperation agreement.

According to the agency, from January 2019 to July 2020, the person involved was a member of the criminal community. The gang extorted money from local residents and from women involved in prostitution. The accomplices had a specific work plan, each member of the gang performed its function. For the purpose of conspiracy, they called up the victims from different numbers and met with them in public places.

Law enforcement officers detained Dusanov on the night of November 18, 2020 and confiscated a hand grenade from him. He has been known to always take her with him since 2017. Other members of the group have also been identified.