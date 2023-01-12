In Novorossiysk, a 47-year-old man was sentenced to 17 years for violence against a boy and a girl

In Novorossiysk, a court sentenced a 47-year-old local resident to 17 years in prison for harassing a little boy and girl. This was reported to Lente.ru in the joint press service of the judicial system of the Krasnodar Territory.

The Russian was found guilty under clause b of part 5 of article 132 (“Violent acts of a sexual nature, using the helpless state of the victims, committed against two minors under the age of fourteen”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and will serve his sentence in a special regime colony.

According to the agency, in June 2022, the defendant noticed children playing on the playground. He lured them into the apartment and began to molest. The juveniles got scared and ran away.

It is noted that the convict pleaded not guilty.