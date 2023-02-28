A resident of Naberezhnye Chelny was sentenced to 13 years for killing his father and attacking his mother with a knife

A 22-year-old resident of Naberezhnye Chelny was sentenced to 13 years for theft, murder of a 62-year-old father, and assault with a knife on a 61-year-old mother. Andrey Sheptytsky, official representative of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Republic of Tatarstan, told Lente.ru about this.

According to investigators, in the summer of 2022, the son, who was a student at one of the colleges in Kazan, came to his parents for the holidays. On the evening of August 3, my father came home and noticed that two TV sets had disappeared from the house. It turned out that the son handed them over to a pawnshop in order to place bets at bookmakers. Relatives quarreled and began to fight, during the scuffle, the son stabbed his father to death. At this time, the mother returned home.

The young man stabbed her in the stomach, after which he stole the parent card and withdrew half a million rubles from it. He then took the wounded mother by car to the hospital and tried to escape, but was detained by the police.

