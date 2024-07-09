In Krasnodar, a court sentenced a man to 12 years for setting fire to a relay cabinet

In Krasnodar, a court sentenced Mikhail Mungalov to 12 years in a maximum security penal colony for setting fire to a relay cabinet. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the United Press Service of the regional courts.

He will spend the first year in prison, and the rest of the time will be in a penal colony. The man was found guilty under Article 281 (“Sabotage”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Mungalov admitted guilt in arson, but stated that he did not want to act against the state, undermining economic security.

According to the investigation, in April 2023, the defendant, disagreeing with the special military operation, decided to set fire to a relay cabinet in Krasnodar. To do this, he bought a kindling device, which he hid near the arson site. On April 25, 2023, Mungalov carried out his plan and fled the crime scene. As a result, the cabinet was completely destroyed.

Earlier in Yaroslavl, a court sentenced two 19-year-old local residents for attempting to set fire to a telecommunications tower in the Dzerzhinsky district of the city.