A man who raped his partner’s little daughter was given 18 years in prison near Murmansk

In the Murmansk region, a court sentenced a man who raped his common-law wife’s little daughter to 18 years in prison. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

The Russian was found guilty under paragraph “b” of Part 4 of Article 132 (“Actions of a sexual nature using the helpless state of the victim”) and paragraph “b” of Part 4 of Article 131 (“Rape using the helpless state of the victim”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He will serve his sentence in a maximum security penal colony.

According to the department, the defendant committed crimes against the sexual integrity of a child in Kovdor in 2021 and 2023. When the girl’s mother learned about what happened, she immediately contacted the police.

Earlier, in Primorsky Krai, investigators opened a case against 29-year-old Myktyrbek Saparov, who attempted to rape a 25-year-old vacationer at the Orkhideya resort.