In Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, a 39-year-old stepfather was sentenced to 14 years in prison for raping his little stepdaughter

In the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, a court sentenced a 39-year-old man to 14 years in prison for raping his little stepdaughter. This was reported to Lente.ru in the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

The Russian was found guilty under paragraph “b” of part 4 of article 131 (Rape of a minor), paragraph “b” of part 4 of article 132 (“Violent acts of a sexual nature against a minor”) and part 2 of article 135 (“lewd acts against a minor”) Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the department, in 2022 in the Purovsky district, the stepfather molested the girl and abused her.

