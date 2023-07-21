In Kuzbass, a father was sentenced to 17 years for raping his daughter from the age of seven for nine years

In the Kemerovo region – Kuzbass, the court sentenced to 17 years in prison a 37-year-old local resident who raped his daughter from the age of seven. This was reported to Lente.ru in the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

The man was found guilty under paragraph “b” of part 4 of Article 131 (“Rape of a victim under the age of fourteen”), paragraph “a” of part 3 of Article 131 (“Rape of a minor”), paragraph “b” of part 4 of Article 132 (“Forcible acts of a sexual nature committed against a person under fourteen years of age”) and paragraph “a” of part 3 of Article 132 (“Violent acts of a sexual nature committed against a minor”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He will serve his sentence in a strict regime colony.

According to the agency, from September 2012 to April 2021, the man harassed and abused his little daughter. The victim was able to contact the police when she moved from her family to another city and went to college. It is noted that all nine years the mother knew that her husband was raping her daughter, but did nothing about it. Now she is brought to administrative responsibility for improper performance of parental duties.

The convict did not cooperate with the investigation and stated that his daughter was slandering him because of his strict upbringing.