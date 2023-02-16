In the Saratov region, a 32-year-old man was detained for raping a 53-year-old aunt

In the Saratov region, police detained a 32-year-old man for raping his 53-year-old aunt. On Thursday, February 16, reports AiF.

According to the agency, the defendant was detained in the Pugachev district. He abused a relative in the village of Turgenevsky, after which he came under investigation. In fact, a case was initiated under article 131 (“Rape”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

