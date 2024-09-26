In Magadan, a man strangled his partner’s ex-husband with an electric cord

In Magadan, investigators have completed the investigation of a criminal case against a 24-year-old local resident who killed his common-law wife’s ex-husband and tried to cover up the crime. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

He is accused under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. His lover is accused of committing a crime under Article 316 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Concealment of crimes”). Together, they are also accused under Article 166 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Theft”). Their cases have been sent to the prosecutor for consideration of the issue of approving the indictment.

According to the investigation, on July 13, the 41-year-old victim, having arrived from Susuman on a business trip, came to his ex-wife’s home to meet with the children. However, the door was opened by the woman’s cohabitant, who beat the man during the conversation and then used an electric cord on him. Afterwards, the accused wrapped the victim, who showed no signs of life, in a bag and took him and his lover to the forest for burial.

The couple then drove his car away from their home to another area to divert suspicion. However, the perpetrators were still tracked down.

