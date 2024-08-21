In Bashkiria, a man killed his acquaintance in front of two girls and forced them to remain silent

In Bashkiria, investigators have brought charges against a 31-year-old local resident who killed an acquaintance in front of his girlfriends and forced the girls to keep quiet about what happened. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

The man is accused under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He is in custody.

In February, a woman contacted law enforcement agencies with a statement about the disappearance of her 26-year-old son. Law enforcement officers found out that the accused may be involved in the crime. During the interrogation of the man’s common-law wife, it turned out that she had witnessed the massacre. As a result, the Ufa resident was detained and he confessed to the crime, and also showed the place where he hid the body.

According to the investigation, the defendant invited the victim and another female acquaintance to the house where he lived with his lover. At some point, a conflict occurred between the men, during which the defendant stabbed his acquaintance. As a result, the injury was incompatible with life. Realizing what had happened, the man threatened the two women with him with violence, forbidding them to talk about what had happened. Afterwards, he hid the body under household garbage in the utility room.

