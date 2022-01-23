In Tatarstan, the couple played a wedding, immediately after which the man killed his wife and her cousin and disappeared. He later committed suicide report “News”.

The newlyweds signed on January 20. After holding wedding celebrations with family and friends, the Russian returned home, stabbing his wife and her cousin. He then broke into his father’s gun safe, took two guns, and drove to the city center, where he raped a woman and fled. Some time later, his body was found on the Ufa-Moscow highway.

Investigators find out all the circumstances of the incident. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of Russia “Murder of two or more persons”.

Earlier, in the Tula region, the body of an employee of the migration unit of the Kurkinsky district was found on a tree near the MFC, where the woman served. According to preliminary data, a 40-year-old police worker committed suicide. She left a suicide note.