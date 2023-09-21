A Siberian with the nickname “9 circles of hell” was imprisoned for 5.5 years for deceiving pensioners

A court in the Krasnoyarsk Territory sentenced a 21-year-old resident of Zheleznogorsk with the nickname “9 Circles of Hell” to 5.5 years in prison for collecting money from pensioners deceived by telephone scammers. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Sibiryak was found guilty of committing three counts of fraud in the amount of 750 thousand rubles. The court found that in search of “easy money” he found a part-time job as a criminal courier. His employers gave him detailed instructions and tracked him as he took money from defrauded pensioners. They paid for his taxi.

Fraudsters used the criminal scheme “Your relative is in trouble” against elderly people; as a result, the victims gave cash to the courier. He transferred the money to the accounts specified by the employers, keeping part of the funds for himself as remuneration.