Russian Man Organized Illegal Transportation of People from Turkey to Greece and Got Caught

A Russian citizen organized the illegal transportation of people from Turkey to Greece and was caught by local law enforcement officers. This is reported by TASS with reference to the appeal of the Vice President of the United Coordination Center for Support of Compatriots Abroad Ivan Melnikov to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov.

It is specified that the detainee’s name is Vladimir Kotelnikov. He is currently in a pretrial detention center in Athens. The appeal states that “Kotelnikov did not plan any illegal actions” and was supposed to provide services for transporting tourists, not migrants, and work as a member of the yacht crew.

Finland has previously wanted to introduce tough measures to curb the flow of migrants from Russia to Europe. The country’s authorities are considering the possibility of deploying thousands of soldiers to guard the border.