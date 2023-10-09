27-year-old Russian Andrei Kozlov went missing in southern Israel

A Russian has gone missing in southern Israel. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

We are talking about 27-year-old native of Sestroretsk Andrei Kozlov. He worked as a security guard at the Nature Party music festival, where Karina Pritika and Olga Pilnik were also kidnapped by Hamas soldiers.

The young man left Russia in August 2022 to study 3D design in Tel Aviv. He recently lived and worked in a restaurant there. A few weeks ago he received an offer to work part-time at a festival and accepted.

During the Hamas invasion, Kozlov hid with others in metal containers and bushes. Last contacted on Saturday, August 7, around 9:13 am. He said that everything was very bad, there were terrorists around, and he didn’t know what to do. Whether he was among those who walked about 30 kilometers through the desert without food or water and escaped is unknown.

Mash previously reported that Hamas soldiers kidnapped about ten girls from the Nature Party electronic music festival near the city of Ofakim, located on the border with the Gaza Strip.

Later, one of the allegedly abducted, Elizaveta Prudnikova, contacted journalists. She denied the information, saying that she did not attend the festival, but her sister was at the event – Elizabeth cannot contact her and does not know her exact location.

The Russian Embassy reported that it would check information about Russian women allegedly abducted by Hamas militants.