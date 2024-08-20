Man convicted in Yaroslavl region for distributing anonymous SIM cards

In the Yaroslavl region, a court sentenced a 36-year-old local resident to one year of suspended imprisonment for distributing anonymous SIM cards. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional FSB Directorate.

The man was found guilty under Article 274.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (“Unlawful influence on Russia’s critical information infrastructure”).

According to the investigation, the convicted man illegally issued more than 100 SIM cards using the passport details of clients without their consent while working in a mobile phone store. He then began selling these SIM cards in one of the criminal services.

Earlier, the Rostov Regional Court issued a guilty verdict against former engineer of a defense industry complex (DIC) enterprise Valery Shaburov, who hacked a computer at his place of work.