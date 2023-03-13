A resident of Kansk accused his girlfriend of love for alcohol and set fire to it in front of her little sons

In Kansk, a 36-year-old local resident was sentenced to eight years for the attempted murder of a 31-year-old lover, he will serve his sentence in a strict regime colony. This was reported to Lente.ru by the official representative of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Yulia Arbuzova.

According to investigators, the couple began dating in the spring of 2022. On the morning of July 5, a man came to visit his girlfriend – she lived in a house on Chkalov Street in Kansk. They started drinking together in the entryway. During the feast, the Russian accused the woman of excessive love for alcohol due to frequent drinking. During the quarrel, the person involved took a bottle of fuel made on the basis of diluted ethyl alcohol, poured it over his opponent and set it on fire.

At this time, the woman’s two sons were at home – a three-year-old and a 10-year-old boy, as well as her friend with a small child. Realizing that the fire could spread throughout the house, the man did not try to put out the flames.

The victim herself tore off her clothes, put out the fire and turned to neighbors for help. They called an ambulance. The woman was taken to the hospital, she was diagnosed with moderate bodily injuries in the form of thermal burns with a total area of ​​10-21% of the body surface. Her boyfriend was soon detained.